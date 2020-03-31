Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Family, Running Over Deputy in Benzie Co.

A man may be spending some time behind bars for threatening to kill his wife and family and later assaulting multiple police officers.

Police say this man Blake Edinger threatened his wife and family and told them he would end their lives all while having a rifle in his possession.

When police arrived to the scene they say Edinger refused to talk to officers.

After being told he was under arrest the suspect reversed his car, rammed into a patrol truck and ran over a deputy with his vehicle.

He then led police on a bit of a chase, taking them down multiple dirt roads when he suddenly crashed his car.

He was arrested and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Edinger faces multiple felonies one count flee and elude, resisting and obstruction an officer , domestic assault, reckless driving, and habitual offender 3rd Offense.