Man Arrested After Shooting Gun During Domestic Dispute

A man is in custody after barricading himself in a home with a gun after a domestic dispute.

On Monday afternoon, deputies were called to a home on the 9000 block of Davey Street in Garfield Township.

It was reported than a man identified as 52 year-old Ronald Moore of Lake, had shot a gun during a domestic altercation with a woman.

The woman fled the residence on foot and called 911.

When deputies arrived, Moore has barricaded himself in the home with the gun.

After several attempts to negotiate his surrender, Moore ended up coming out of the home armed with the 9 mm pistol in his hand.

He threatened to take his own life, but ultimately was taken into custody and nobody was injured.

He now is facing several charges and remains lodged in the Clare County Jail on a $70,000 bond.