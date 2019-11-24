Man Arrested After Pointing Gun At Driver That Just Bumped Car

A man was taken into custody after he pulled a gun on a man who had just bumped his car in Grand Traverse County.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the speedway at US-31 S. near S. Airport Rd. for a report of a man waving a gun.

An investigation revealed that the 36-year-old Traverse City man was at the gas station with his girlfriend in his gray Jeep.

At some point, a silver Jeep backed into his vehicle before driving to the south end of the parking lot.

Deputies say the man thought the other driver was attempting to leave the scene and pulled out his pistol.

He then reportedly ran after the silver jeep, yelled at the driver, and pounded on the passenger side window.

The driver of the silver jeep left and drove to another parking lot to call 911.

Neither vehicle sustained reportable damage and the armed man was arrested for felonious assault.

His gun and ammo were seized and prosecutors will now decide if charges will be filed.