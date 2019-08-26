Man Arrested After Getting Angry, Hitting Trooper at Leelanau County Roadblock
Posted On August 26, 2019
This weekend’s iron man 70.3 took Traverse City and the rest of Northern Michigan by storm and landed at least one man in hot water.
Michigan State Police say a closed road lead to the arrest Sunday of an 82-year-old man in Leelanau County.
Troopers say he approached a traffic point at Plowman Rd. and M-72 in Empire Township.
He reportedly became angry, blared his horn, and started driving at a trooper.
He hit police with his SUV, causing the trooper to stumble.
The trooper wasn’t hurt, but the man was stopped and taken to Leelanau County Jail.