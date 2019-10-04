Man Arrested After Car Ends Up In Lake Cadillac

Cadillac police say a man was arrested after a crash caused a vehicle to go into Lake Cadillac.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, police and rescue crews responded to the North Blvd. near Newland St.

Once on scene, they found a vehicle partially submerged in water.

According to investigators, the vehicle had been going west when it left the road and hit a tree, eventually careening into the lake.

Police say a 32-year-old Cadillac man got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers later took him into custody, believing alcohol to be a factor in the crash.