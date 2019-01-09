Man Arrested After Allegedly Struggling With Troopers in Mancelona

A man is facing charges after the state police says he struggled with troopers.

On at around 5:45PM on December 22nd, a trooper tried to stop a car for a lane violation in Mancelona.

The driver, 29-year-old Donald Dubay, pulled into a nearby driveway and reportedly got out.

After allegedly ignoring the trooper’s commands to return to the vehicle, Dubay continued and went inside a nearby home.

The trooper called for backup and Dubay came back to the door, but ignored orders to come out.

The trooper eventually grabbed Dubay in an attempt to take him into custody.

A struggle ensued and Dubay allegedly dragged the trooper back into the house.

The trooper was reportedly able to take control of Dubay in a bathroom and carried him out while he continued to struggle.

At that point, another trooper arrived to assist and police were able to take Dubay into custody.

He was lodged in the Antrim County Jail and charged with two counts of resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer.