Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Bomb Threats to State Capitol Building

A man has been arrester after a bomb threat made its way to Michigan’s capitol.

48-year-old Michal Varrone of Charlotte is now facing possible charges after he allegedly made a false report of a bomb threat Thursday morning. Varrone called a control operator at the Capitol early that morning and stated that everyone needs to evacuate because the building was going to explode. The employee immediately reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police.

By Thursday afternoon, Varrone was arrested outside of his home without incident. He is now in custody and is expected to be housed in the Lansing County Jail.

We will keep you update on any new information that arrives.