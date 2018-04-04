Man Arrested After Alleged Assault On Mother And Her Boyfriend

A man was arrested after a 911 call reported an assault in Leelanau County.

At 7:20 Tuesday night, Leelanau Dispatch received a call from a man saying he had just been assaulted.

The caller refused to give his name or location and hung up the phone.

The Dispatch Center was able to obtain the call location and sent deputies to a home in the 11000 block of East Omena Road.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to locate the man who made the call and investigate the incident.

An investigation showed that a 25 year-old man had been drinking alcohol for several days in a row and became agitated.

Deputies say an argument between the suspect, the suspect’s mother, and the mother’s boyfriend escalated to the point where the suspect hit the boyfriend and pushed his mother.

The 25 year-old man was placed under arrest for domestic assault, 2nd offense.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.