Man Accused of Killing Neighbor Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder

The man accused of murdering neighbor has been found guilty.

Dallas Walker, a 23-year-old from Grand Traverse County, was found guilty of second degree murder of Friday.

Walker was arrested last September, accused of killing his neighbor, 48-year-old Christopher Kleehammer.

Walker’s father had called police in September saying that he’d found his neighbor dead on the floor of his home on David Place.

He also told dispatch that “his son did it.”

Walker has also been found guilty of tampering with evidence.

He will be back in court in April for sentencing.