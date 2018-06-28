Man Accused of Giving Bag of Sex Toys to Teen Girl Facing More Charges

A man accused of giving out a bag containing sex toys to teenaged girls may have other victims, according to prosecutors.

Phillip Darga was arrested last month after a girl alleged that he gave her a bag containing sex toys, condoms, underwear, and candy following a high school play.

After the incident was reported, prosecutors say two more minor girls came forward claiming that a similar incident happened in January of this year.

Authorities say Darga told the girls that a female friend, he called ‘Stephanie Randall,’ wanted him to give the girls the bags.

Prosecutors say they believe the woman Darga mentioned isn’t real.

He’s been charged with two counts of distributing sexually abusive material to a minor.

Now, officials say there may be even more victims, and detectives are continuing to investigate similar allegations in Grand Traverse, Emmet, and Missaukee Counties.

Those who know of similar activity or who have evidence or information related to the incidents are encouraged to contact the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office.