Man Accused of Embezzling Over $130,000 From Former Employer

A former employer is accusing a Traverse City man of stealing over $100,000.

Daniel McGoran was charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more from Security Storage in Garfield Township.

Back in April, the owner of Security Storage reported that he began to become suspicious of McGoran, who was the only employee at the site.

The owner told deputies that he was missing money from the business, which was unusual because he had a large amount of customers and was losing money.

Deputies say the owner provided financial records that showed a discrepancy in the amount of money taken versus the amount deposited in the bank.

According to the owner, It was then determined the amount stolen was over $132,000.

Surveillance footage also reportedly showed McGoran placing money into his pockets after a customer payed.

He was soon fired and questioned by deputies, in which he allegedly admitted to putting money in his pocket, but denied the amount was near $130,000.

If he is convicted, McGoran is facing up to 20 years in prison or a $50,000 fine.