Man Accused of Domestic Assault and Break-Ins in Antrim County Makes Plea

A man accused of a domestic assault and break-ins in Antrim County has made a plea.

Devon Solgot pled guilty to five charges, including domestic assault, home invasion, larceny, and resist or obstruction of a police officer.

In June, Solgot was the alleged perpetrator in a domestic violence incident.

While an officer was investigating, and Solgot was detained, he reportedly took off from the scene.

After days of searching, police took him into custody.

But while on the run, police say Solgot had broken into two homes and stole a four-wheeler.

He originally faced around ten charges, but because of his plea, five were dismissed.

He will be sentenced on September 10th.