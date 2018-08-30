- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Accused of Domestic Assault and Break-Ins in Antrim County Makes Plea

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 30, 2018
87 Views
0

A man accused of a domestic assault and break-ins in Antrim County has made a plea.

Devon Solgot pled guilty to five charges, including domestic assault, home invasion, larceny, and resist or obstruction of a police officer.

In June, Solgot was the alleged perpetrator in a domestic violence incident.

While an officer was investigating, and Solgot was detained, he reportedly took off from the scene.

After days of searching, police took him into custody.

But while on the run, police say Solgot had broken into two homes and stole a four-wheeler.

He originally faced around ten charges, but because of his plea, five were dismissed.

He will be sentenced on September 10th.

Post Views: 87



Trending Now
Video Released of Trooper-Involved Shooting in Missaukee County
Remington Hernandez August 24, 2018
Man Arrested for Soliciting 15 Year-Old Girl in Traverse City
Jessica Mojonnier August 23, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Man Accused of Domestic Assault and Break-Ins in Antrim County Makes Plea
Share No Comment