Man Accused of Claiming to be Grand Traverse Deputy, Trying to Steal Guns

A man claiming to be with the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office reportedly tried to steal guns from a store.

It happened Monday shortly before 5:30 in the afternoon.

Grand Traverse Deputies were called to a Garfield Township business for the report of someone trying to steal a gun that was for sale.

Staff and customers were said to have already detained the suspect.

At the scene deputies learned that the suspect, a 20-year-old Traverse City man, was looking at two handguns that were for sale.

He told staff that he might want to buy them, and that he worked for the sheriff’s office.

Staff began asking more about his job with the sheriff’s office and that’s when the suspect allegedly put the guns in his pocket and tried to leave.

Staff and customers confronted him, and he said to have returned to the gun counter and returned the weapons.

He was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail on charges of larceny of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he is not an employee of their agency.