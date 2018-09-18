Man Accused of Causing Fatal Motorcycle Crash Makes Plea

The man accused of causing a motorcycle crash that lead to the deaths of two people has made a plea.

The incident happened back in 2017 on E. Torch Lake Dr. near Walling Rd. in Antrim County.

That’s where 40 year-old Brian Koppe reportedly crashed into the back of a car, which in turn crashed into a motorcycle.

Both motorcyclists, identified as 28 year-old Kevin Copeland and 24 year-old Erica Murray, were killed in the crash.

Koppe was then charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death.

Then on Monday, he pled guilty to one of those counts in order to have the other dropped.

He will be sentenced on October 15th.