Man Accused of Breaking into Grand Traverse County Home Charged with Home Invasion

The man accused of breaking into a Traverse City home has been charged.

On December 29th a homeowner on Townhouse Lane in Garfield Township noticed that someone had been in his and stolen several items.

A police report was filed and the homeowner set up a camera in case the suspect came back.

Last Tuesday the man left his home and later received a notice on his phone that the camera had detected motion.

Police were called and deputies responded, but the suspect had left before they arrived.

However a K-9 was able to track the suspect to a nearby home.

The suspect, 29-year-old Taylor Monarch of Traverse City, was located a short distance from the home.

He was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

A search of the suspect’s home is said to have located the stolen the property.

Monarch is charged with home invasion.