- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Accused of Breaking into Grand Traverse County Home Charged with Home Invasion

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 8, 2018
163 Views
0

The man accused of breaking into a Traverse City home has been charged.

On December 29th a homeowner on Townhouse Lane in Garfield Township noticed that someone had been in his and stolen several items.

A police report was filed and the homeowner set up a camera in case the suspect came back.

Last Tuesday the man left his home and later received a notice on his phone that the camera had detected motion.

Police were called and deputies responded, but the suspect had left before they arrived.

However a K-9 was able to track the suspect to a nearby home.

The suspect, 29-year-old Taylor Monarch of Traverse City, was located a short distance from the home.

He was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

A search of the suspect’s home is said to have located the stolen the property.

Monarch is charged with home invasion.

Post Views: 163



Trending Now
Two Men Arrested for Stealing from Vehicle in Grand Traverse County
Jacob Owens January 2, 2018
Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper Passes Away
Jacob Owens January 3, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Man Accused of Breaking into Grand Traverse County Home Charged with Home Invasion
Share No Comment