Man Accused of Breaking and Entering into Charlevoix Co. Home Faces New Charges

We are learning more about the man who allegedly lived in a home that was not his.

This man Jeffrey Donius, currently faces charges for breaking into a home and moving all of his stuff in.

To give a recap Donius is accused of moving the homeowner’s belongings out, moving his in, changing the locks and even putting up a new mailbox.

Police now believe this same man is also responsible for stealing from a downstate construction site.

The prosecutor says he broke into a construction site and stole items from it.

Court documents say the break-in at the construction site coincides with the time he broke into a Bay Township home.