Man Accused of Breaking and Entering into Charlevoix Co. Home Faces New Charges
Posted On February 19, 2020
We are learning more about the man who allegedly lived in a home that was not his.
This man Jeffrey Donius, currently faces charges for breaking into a home and moving all of his stuff in.
To give a recap Donius is accused of moving the homeowner’s belongings out, moving his in, changing the locks and even putting up a new mailbox.
Police now believe this same man is also responsible for stealing from a downstate construction site.
The prosecutor says he broke into a construction site and stole items from it.
Court documents say the break-in at the construction site coincides with the time he broke into a Bay Township home.