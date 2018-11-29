- Advertisement -
Man Accused of Assaulting Trooper at Houghton Lake Post Charged

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 29, 2018
A Merritt man arrested after allegedly assaulting a trooper has been arraigned.

57 year-old Gary Steffen has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, and felony firearm.

According to the state police, earlier this month, Steffen entered the post’s lobby with a lit cigarette.

When asked to take his cigarette outside, he reportedly became agitated.

The desk sergeant then asked to speak with Steffen outside, but once on the front steps, he allegedly poked and pushed the sergeant.

After a struggle, he was arrested and searched for weapons.

According to troopers, Steffen had two loaded pistols on him and was not licensed to carry them.

In addition, they say he continued to threaten post staff and political figures.

He was lodged at the Roscommon County Jail.

