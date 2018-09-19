- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Accused of Assaulting a 3 Year-Old Girl Makes Plea in Court

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 19, 2018
130 Views
0

A man that was accused of sexually assaulting a 3 year-old has made a plea in court.

25 year-old Victor Brigham was arrested last November after a mother took her child to the hospital.

Medical staff reportedly examined the girl and called police.

Deputies went to the location of the alleged assault and spoke with Brigham, who is related to the girl.

He was later charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Then, on Tuesday, Brigham pled guilty to the crime.

He will be sentenced on October 11th.

Post Views: 130



Trending Now
Update: Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2018
Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart
Jessica Mojonnier September 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Man Accused of Assaulting a 3 Year-Old Girl Makes Plea in Court
Share No Comment