Man Accused of Assaulting a 3 Year-Old Girl Makes Plea in Court

A man that was accused of sexually assaulting a 3 year-old has made a plea in court.

25 year-old Victor Brigham was arrested last November after a mother took her child to the hospital.

Medical staff reportedly examined the girl and called police.

Deputies went to the location of the alleged assault and spoke with Brigham, who is related to the girl.

He was later charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Then, on Tuesday, Brigham pled guilty to the crime.

He will be sentenced on October 11th.