Man Accused of Angrily Hitting Trooper At Leelanau Co. Roadblock Pleads Guilty

The man accused of hitting a state police trooper after getting angry at a Leelanau County roadblock has made a plea.

Police say 82-year-old James Berta approached a roadblock at Plowman Road and M-72 during the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon.

Berta was reportedly so frustrated that he allegedly blared his horn, drove forward and hit a trooper.

It caused the trooper to stumble, but he was not injured.

Berta was soon arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

However, in court, he took a guilty plea of reckless driving.

Berta’s assault charge will now be dropped.

He will be sentenced next month.