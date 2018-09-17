Man Accused of Accidentally Shooting and Killing Friend Makes a Plea

A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend after showing off a gun has made a plea.

29 year-old Anthony Michanowicz of Boyne City pleaded no contest to careless discharge of a firearm causing death.

Back in April, police say Michanowicz was showing a new pistol he had just bought to Greg Van Stedum at a home in Charlevoix.

Michanowicz reportedly removed the magazine from the gun and passed it around.

As he was putting the magazine back into the pistol, police say that it fired, killing Van Stedum.

Michanowicz pleaded no contest, which means he accepts the punishment for the crime, but not the guilt.

He is expected to be sentenced on October 12th.