- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man Accused of Accidentally Shooting and Killing Friend Makes a Plea

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 17, 2018
94 Views
0

A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend after showing off a gun has made a plea.

29 year-old Anthony Michanowicz of Boyne City pleaded no contest to careless discharge of a firearm causing death.

Back in April, police say Michanowicz was showing a new pistol he had just bought to Greg Van Stedum at a home in Charlevoix.

Michanowicz reportedly removed the magazine from the gun and passed it around.

As he was putting the magazine back into the pistol, police say that it fired, killing Van Stedum.

Michanowicz pleaded no contest, which means he accepts the punishment for the crime, but not the guilt.

He is expected to be sentenced on October 12th.

Post Views: 94



Trending Now
Update: Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2018
Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart
Jessica Mojonnier September 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Man Accused of Accidentally Shooting and Killing Friend Makes a Plea
Share No Comment