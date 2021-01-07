- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Man, 12-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Richfield Township

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 7, 2021
142 Views
0

A man and a 12-year-old girl are safe after falling through ice on a lake Saturday. 

Authorities tell us the man was pulling the child on a sled on a lake in Richfield Township when the snowmobile went through the ice. 

The man then went into the ice. 

Both the child and the man had to be rescued and were treated for injuries at the scene. 

The man had to be taken to the hospital but is said to make a full recovery. 

Post Views: 142



Trending Now
Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Second Dergree Murder in Isabella County
Catilynn Fogarty December 31, 2020
Local Ice Cream Shop Creates "Cancelled" Ice Cream, Pokes Fun at 2020
Sierra Searcy December 31, 2020

You are reading
Man, 12-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Richfield Township
Share No Comment