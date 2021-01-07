Man, 12-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Richfield Township

A man and a 12-year-old girl are safe after falling through ice on a lake Saturday.

Authorities tell us the man was pulling the child on a sled on a lake in Richfield Township when the snowmobile went through the ice.

The man then went into the ice.

Both the child and the man had to be rescued and were treated for injuries at the scene.

The man had to be taken to the hospital but is said to make a full recovery.