Macomb Man Arrested for Home Invasion After Police Find TV at Local Pawn Shop
Posted On November 9, 2020
A Macomb man is in jail for a home invasion in Roscommon County.
Police say back in October they responded to a home invasion in Roscommon Township after homeowners came home to find their screen door broke.
The homeowners say the main entry door was wide open and a flat screen TV was missing.
Investigation led to police finding the TV at a local pawn shop.
Arnold Jenkins was then arrested after the salesperson says he bought the flat screen from the suspect.
Jenkins was arraigned Wednesday and has a $25,000 bond.
He is due back in court November 23, 2020.