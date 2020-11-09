- Advertisement -
Macomb Man Arrested for Home Invasion After Police Find TV at Local Pawn Shop

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 9, 2020
A Macomb man is in jail for a home invasion in Roscommon County. 

Police say back in October they responded to a home invasion in Roscommon Township after homeowners came home to find their screen door broke. 

The homeowners say the main entry door was wide open and a flat screen TV was missing. 

Investigation led to police finding the TV at a local pawn shop. 

Arnold Jenkins was then arrested after the salesperson says he bought the flat screen from the suspect. 

Jenkins was arraigned Wednesday and has a $25,000 bond. 

He is due back in court November 23, 2020. 

