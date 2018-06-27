Mackinaw City’s Visitor Center Welcome Sign Restored

A piece of transportation history has undergone a refresh in Mackinaw City.

The sign at the Mackinaw City Welcome Center just east of I-75 was first unveiled in May of 1959.

The irregular quadrilateral mounted on a stylized letter “M” is unlike those at other Michigan Welcome Centers.

According to MDOT, It survived mostly by accident or good fortune, and has now been carefully restored.

It was reinstalled on Wednesday, making it one of the oldest, if not the oldest, still in service on MDOT’s system.

The restoration effort began after a sign shop crew leader looked at the sign as a piece of history.

And part of that history was restored by replacing “Travel Information Center” with “Highway Information Station,” showing what the sign originally said.

Officials say they think people are really going to like it.