Mackinaw City’s Magical Color Fun Run is May 5th, Rain or Shine

No matter the weather, Mackinaw City’s Magical Color Fun Run is going to take place.

It’s on May 5th and all participants will receive a white t-shirt with the Magical Color Fun Run logo to wear.

When you pass stations along the course, volunteers will shower you with a variety of colored non-toxic powdered paint.

By the end of the walk, you and your t-shirt will be decorated with vibrant colors.

The event is NOT timed, and the runners will not be placed.

Registration begins at 9am at the Trailhead behind Burger King.

The race starts at 10am.

Enjoy a color party after the run where you can Tie-Dye the sky.

Participants will throw their color packets into the sky, creating a color cloud, ensuring that everyone will be thoroughly tie-dyed.

Packets of color will be available for purchase for those who want to party but not run.

You can register online at www.mackinawchamber.com[/event/magical-color-run/]

Single entry is $25, and a team member entry is $20.