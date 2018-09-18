Mackinac County Deputies Searching for Couple After Attempted Abduction

Deputies are searching for two people after a report of an attempted child abduction in Mackinac County.

On Monday at around 2pm, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office were called to a business in Curtis after a woman reported that 2 people attempted to abduct her child.

The woman reported that a man and woman approached her, stating that they were from out of town and began a conversation with her about dogs.

That’s when the suspects tried to lure the 3 year-old by asking if the child “wanted to see their dog.”

The suspects then grabbed the child trying to put her in their vehicle.

The child’s mother was able to free her before the vehicle fled.

The make of the vehicle is unknown, but is described as an older model, dull red pickup truck in good condition, no cap, dog proof netting and a collie dog in the back seat.

The man is approximately 60 years old with a mustache, is medium build, and appeared to have clean clothing.

The woman is described as middled aged with bleach blonde hair, heavy make-up, medium build and height, and wore a green pantsuit.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.