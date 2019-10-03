Mackinac Co. Fraud Case Prompts Public Appeal from M.S.P.

Michigan State Police want the public’s help in bringing a suspected con artist to justice.

Take a close look at your screen…

The case involves the man seen in this surveillance video, who committed fraud in Mackinac County when he bought items from a gas station using a stolen check.

That happened at the Holiday Gas Station in Moran Township off U.S. 2 back on August 13th.

Images show the suspect and later his white dump truck parked outside at a gas pump.

If you think you may know who this is or potentially recognize the dump truck, reach out to state police in St. Ignace.