Mackinac Co. Fraud Case Prompts Public Appeal from M.S.P.
Posted On October 3, 2019
110 Views0
Michigan State Police want the public’s help in bringing a suspected con artist to justice.
Take a close look at your screen…
The case involves the man seen in this surveillance video, who committed fraud in Mackinac County when he bought items from a gas station using a stolen check.
That happened at the Holiday Gas Station in Moran Township off U.S. 2 back on August 13th.
Images show the suspect and later his white dump truck parked outside at a gas pump.
If you think you may know who this is or potentially recognize the dump truck, reach out to state police in St. Ignace.