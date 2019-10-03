- Advertisement -
Mackinac Co. Fraud Case Prompts Public Appeal from M.S.P.

Staff Writer Posted On October 3, 2019
Michigan State Police want the public’s help in bringing a suspected con artist to justice.

Take a close look at your screen…

The case involves the man seen in this surveillance video, who committed fraud in Mackinac County when he bought items from a gas station using a stolen check.

That happened at the Holiday Gas Station in Moran Township off U.S. 2 back on August 13th.

Images show the suspect and later his white dump truck parked outside at a gas pump.

If you think you may know who this is or potentially recognize the dump truck, reach out to state police in St. Ignace.

Mackinac Co. Fraud Case Prompts Public Appeal from M.S.P.
