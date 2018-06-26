Mackinac Bridge to Close While Crews Remove Equipment

Drivers planning to cross the Mackinac Bridge Wednesday will want to plan for delays as crews have to close the bridge to traffic.

Crews have been repainting the north tower and had placed large scaffolds for them to safely work from.

Now MDOT says the crews are ready to remove those scaffolds.

Two of them had been installed, and they will be removed separately.

Each time the scaffolds are removed, crews will need to close the bridge for approximately 30 minutes.

The first closure is scheduled for 5 in the morning, and the second is scheduled for 6:15.

These times were picked to minimize the effect on traffic.

This work is part of a two year project to repaint the north tower, and is the first time in the bridge’s 60-year history that the tower is stripped down to bare metal and repainted.

The repainting is expected to be completed by the end of this year.