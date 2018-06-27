Mackinac Bridge Authorities are Planning for 61st Annual Bridge Walk

Mackinac bridge authorities are preparing for the annual 2018 bridge walk.

On Wednesday, Bridge authorities met to present the board with information on planning efforts for the 61st annual event.

The plan includes starting the walk from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace as well as the elimination of busing.

MDOT, MSP, and other agencies are ramping up efforts to inform commuters that the bridge will remain closed to traffic during this event.

The bridge walk will be from 6:30am to noon on labor day, September 3rd.