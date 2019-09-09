M.S.U. Drops Nassar Review, Angering Some Victims

Michigan State University has dropped plans for an outside review to determine how it handled sexual assault complaints against former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The switch by trustees comes a few months after they voted unanimously to hire a Chicago law firm to investigate and release a report.

Trustee Brian Mosallam had pledged to “rip off the band-aid.”

But some trustees now believe that a federal investigation has filled the role.

Trustee Dianne Byrum also says there was no consensus on the scope of the job.

Some of Nassar’s victims are upset.

Sarah Klein calls it a “Complete betrayal.”

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for assault and child pornography crimes.

The U.S. Education Department last week ordered a $4.5-million fine and many changes at Michigan State.