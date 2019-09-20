M.S.P. Launch App Geared to Share Breaking News, Information

A new item in the crime fighting tool belt for people in Michigan…

Beginning today, you can download a new app from Michigan State Police, geared to share breaking news and information.

Just type in MSP Mobile into the app store or wherever you get your apps — and you can download it for free.

There are more than two dozen state police posts across Michigan and designers laid it out to enable locals to follow what’s happening in their communities.

You can also help solve cold cases, learn more about some of Michigan’s most wanted and get ahold of state police when you need them.