M-55 Cooley Bridge Project Delayed Until Mid-January

For those of you who drive on M-55 in Manistee County, you’re well aware the Cooley Bridge project is still underway.

But now, MDOT says the bridge’s reopening has been delayed.

The bridge was scheduled to reopen Saturday, but according to officials, a delay was brought about by a combination of weather and additional unanticipated work.

It’s now anticipated the bridgework won’t be complete, and the detour won’t be lifted, until as late as mid-January.

In a statement, MDOT said they understand the disappointment, but the delay will allow for work to be finished

Mdot is investing $4.9 million for work this year and also worked much of last year as well.

The detour still remains Snyder Road, Knoxville Road, 48 1/2 Rd., and m-37.