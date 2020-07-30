Lyon Township Fire Dept. To Hold Training Course

A Community Risk Reduction course will be held in Higgins Lake later this year.

This “Train the Trainer” course will happen on September 26 and 27 at the Lyon Township Fire Department.

This is specifically for people who are MFFTC/FFTC certified instructors or higher.

People taking the course will be given the opportunity to explore programs from different communities across the United States.

These programs illustrate what nationally recognized organizations identify as “best practices” in community risk reduction.

Pre-registration is required.