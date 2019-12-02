Ludington Water Supervisor Dies Following Fall, Week-Long Hospital Stay

After a week in serious condition for a severe head injury — Ludington City’s Water Supervisor has died.

Kurt Malazhan—was found unconscious on November 22nd — inside a valve pit.

After they found him — he was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for his injuries.

It is still unknown how Malazhan fell into the pit–and how long he was there.

Investigation into his death is still underway—but–authorities don’t suspect foul play to be behind it.