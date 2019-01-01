Ludington Police Announce Successful Drive Safe, Drive Sober Campaign

The Ludington Police Department says the 2018 Drive Safe, Drive Sober campaign this New Years was a great success!

Chief Mark Barnett says just over 1,300 individuals were transported to and from their holiday destinations, rather than driving themselves.

14 of those individuals had their vehicles towed – free of charge.

The department says that there were 3 arrests for operating while intoxicated and only 1 of those were alcohol related.

Weather conditions did play a role in several traffic crashes in the area.

18 crashes reported property damage, none involving injuries.

Barnett says this New Year’s Eve was a great success and gives credit to people who wisely chose to use the free transportation option or had a designated driver.