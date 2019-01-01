- Advertisement -
Ludington Police Announce Successful Drive Safe, Drive Sober Campaign

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On January 1, 2019
The Ludington Police Department says the 2018 Drive Safe, Drive Sober campaign this New Years was a great success!

Chief Mark Barnett says just over 1,300 individuals were transported to and from their holiday destinations, rather than driving themselves.

14 of those individuals had their vehicles towed – free of charge.

The department says that there were 3 arrests for operating while intoxicated and only 1 of those were alcohol related.

Weather conditions did play a role in several traffic crashes in the area.

18 crashes reported property damage, none involving injuries.

Barnett says this New Year’s Eve was a great success and gives credit to people who wisely chose to use the free transportation option or had a designated driver.

