- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Ludington Mom Arrested for Drugs After Taking Kids to Walmart to Camp

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 3, 2018
248 Views
0

Deputies arrested a woman on drug related charges after reporting to a suspicious situation at the Walmart in Ludington.

Early Saturday morning around 6:49, Mason County Deputies responded to the 4800 block of W. US-10 after employees reported two young girls “camping” inside the store’s clothing section.

The girls fled on foot, but had left behind a cell phone which led deputies to one of their mothers.

Deputies learned the girls were 10 year-olds and were taking part in a challenge posted to social media where people sleep inside large stores.

The mother who had allegedly took them to the store around 2AM, returned to meet deputies and was found to have heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine on her.

She was arrested and is facing charges of possession.

Post Views: 248



Trending Now
Person of the Week: Dawna Marie
Remington Hernandez November 26, 2018
Downstate Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Manistee County
Remington Hernandez November 26, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Ludington Mom Arrested for Drugs After Taking Kids to Walmart to Camp
Share No Comment