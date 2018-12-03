Ludington Mom Arrested for Drugs After Taking Kids to Walmart to Camp

Deputies arrested a woman on drug related charges after reporting to a suspicious situation at the Walmart in Ludington.

Early Saturday morning around 6:49, Mason County Deputies responded to the 4800 block of W. US-10 after employees reported two young girls “camping” inside the store’s clothing section.

The girls fled on foot, but had left behind a cell phone which led deputies to one of their mothers.

Deputies learned the girls were 10 year-olds and were taking part in a challenge posted to social media where people sleep inside large stores.

The mother who had allegedly took them to the store around 2AM, returned to meet deputies and was found to have heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine on her.

She was arrested and is facing charges of possession.