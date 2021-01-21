Ludington Man Faces Charges After Making Threatening Calls to 911

A Ludington man is behind bars after making over 20 threatening calls to 911.

Authorities out of Mason County tell us Tuesday they got a report of multiple threatening calls made to officials at the Mason County Courthouse.

Around the same time, the Mason-Oceana 911 center reported getting 26 calls from a man making threatening and vulgar comments.

Further investigation led to detectives finding the calls were linked to the same number.

The man was later found by deputies and arrested.

The suspect now faces charges for misuse of a 911 communication and making threats to a government building.