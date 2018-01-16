Ludington Man Arrested for Strangling Woman

A Ludington man was arrested for strangling a woman in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff – 29-year-old Mathew Whittman was arrested on Monday for domestic assault strangulation.

Authorities say a woman came into their office to report that assault that had happened over the weekend.

The assault is said to have happened in the 3000 block of North Pere Marquette Road in Hamlin Township.

The victim also said Whittman held her against her will.

He was arrested on charges of unlawful imprisonment and domestic assault strangulation.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.