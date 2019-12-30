Ludington Coast Guardsman Faces Court Martial Due to Murder Charge

A coast guardsman from Northern Michigan is now facing court-martial after a murder charge.

Ethan Tucker of Ludington is now charged with the murder of 19-year-old Ethan Kelch from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Authorities from the military say in January of this year, Tucker beat Kelch and left him in the water to drown.

At the time both were serving on a base in Alaska.

Tucker is charged with involuntary manslaughter and making a false statement.

The court documents say Tucker lied when he said he injured his hand by punching a steel bulkhead.

The court-martial is expected to happen in 2020.