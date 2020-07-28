Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II Joins Michigan National Guard for Northern Strike Exercise at Camp Grayling 

On Tuesday, July 28, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II joined the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling as they participated in military readiness drills as part of the Northern Strike exercise.

“Today’s Northern Strike exercise serves as a national model for the type of training that exists right here in our state,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist II. “In the face of the unique circumstances presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan National Guard continue to showcase how they can overcome any obstacle to achieve success in their mission.”