Lt. Governor Calley Visits Denmark to Promote Michigan’s Mobility

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 20, 2018
Lt. Governor Brian Calley took Michigan’s message of mobility and autonomous vehicle innovation across the Atlantic to the ITS World Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark this week.

On Wednesday, Calley joined in a Michigan-led symposium on the future of intelligent vehicle testing at the conference.

He also met with leading vehicle technology companies to explore investment opportunities for Michigan within the mobility and tech industries.

Calley says Michigan remains the world leader in the field of mobility and continues to be proactive showing the world we are committed to retaining that title.

Since the ITS World congress meeting last year, Gov. Rick Snyder has signed collaborative Memorandums of Understanding with the governments of the UK, the Netherlands and the Austrian state of Styria.

This is an effort to collaborate on the development and testing of advanced automotive technologies.

Lt. Governor Calley Visits Denmark to Promote Michigan's Mobility
