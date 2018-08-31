LSSU Secures Financing for Infrastructure Cost Saving Upgrades

Lake Superior State University has successfully secured financing to begin infrastructure upgrades to improve the safety, security and sustainability at the university.

Upgrades such as new roofing, lighting, and upgraded heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems should be completed by winter 2020.

LSSU successfully sold bonds to finance the 23.6 million dollar infrastructure upgrades.

The bonding milestone begins a commitment to reduce the university’s use of water, electricity, and natural gas, resulting in substantial energy-cost savings.

The upgrades are expected to generate 71 million dollars in energy and operational saving over the course of 30 years.