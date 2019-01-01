LSSU Releases 44th Annual List of Banished Words

Lake Superior State University’s 44th Annual Banished words eschews collusion, is officially in the books.

The university releases a list of words and phrases that that people love to hate and have voted to banish.

Through the years, LSSU has received tens of thousands of nominations for the list, which now includes more than 1,000 entries.

Some of this years banishes words and phases include acronyms such as “POTUS, FLOTUS & SCOTUS,” the terms “Litigate”, “Crusty”, and “Legally Drunk.”

And also “Most important election of our time.”

You can find the full list by visiting lssu.edu/banished.