Loves Furniture Files for Bankruptcy

Loves Furniture reopened in many of the old Art Van locations. It appears that those locations may be cursed, as now Loves Furniture is going bankrupt as well. Just less than six months after opening the stores in the new locations, founder and CEO Jeff Love announced that they would be filing for bankruptcy.

Prior to the announcement, Love stated he would be closing most of his 32 stores, keeping the 12 stores in Michigan the the one in Ohio

While the cause behind the bankruptcy is unknown, Love is hoping to find a new owner for his locations.