- Advertisement -
Home » State News

Loves Furniture Files for Bankruptcy

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 11, 2021
123 Views
0

Loves Furniture reopened in many of the old Art Van locations. It appears that those locations may be cursed, as now Loves Furniture is going bankrupt as well. Just less than six months after opening the stores in the new locations, founder and CEO Jeff Love announced that they would be filing for bankruptcy.

Prior to the announcement, Love stated he would be closing most of his 32 stores, keeping the 12 stores in Michigan the the one in Ohio

While the cause behind the bankruptcy is unknown, Love is hoping to find a new owner for his locations.

Post Views: 123



Trending Now
Isabella County Man Arrested for Embezzling Over $100k After Year Long Investigation
Catilynn Fogarty January 8, 2021
UPDATE: Cadillac Man Arrested for Carrying a Gun, Ammo During U.S. Capitol Riot
Catilynn Fogarty January 8, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Loves Furniture Files for Bankruptcy
Share No Comment