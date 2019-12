A bit of good news to brighten up your mood..

A local youth group fed over 250 people for free at project Christmas this past weekend.

The group gave out backpacks full of goodies and served a spaghetti dinner to those in need.

The majority of the backpacks were handed out in Traverse City… and Grand Rapids.

The youth group entitled ” We Are Called” was able to give back to those in need for the third year in a row…