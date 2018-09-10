Local Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Bears Preparing for Hibernation

A local sheriff’s office is warning residents to watch out for bears as they prepare for hibernation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted these photos over the weekend, showing a bear in a tree at a home on Twin Creek Road.

At this time of year, bears are looking for food sources in preparation for winter hibernation.

And now, the sheriff’s office has offered some tips to keep safe.

First, they suggest not leaving garbage, animal foods, fish carcasses, or other similar items out in the open.

Second, If you come home to find a bear in your yard or in a tree, you should leave it alone.

And third, remember bears are wild animals that are fast and strong, so do not approach them.