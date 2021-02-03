Local Restaurant ‘Overjoyed’ to Have Customers Indoors Again

Local restaurant Clam Lake has had their dine-in services shut down since November of 2020. Like many restaurants, it was a hard hit on their business and revenue. Clam Lake had to come up with some creative ways to keep business going and keep customers happy.

“When we shut down on November 18th, we knew a second shutdown could be devastating for our business so we became extremely creative, thought outside of the box. We bought Bubbles, which you see out front, and then we bought more bubbles, the city worked with us to put bubbles on the plaza”

With Michigan opening back up dine-in services on February the 1st, Clam Lake is overjoyed to see customers back in the restaurant. Still utilizing the creative methods used while dine-in was closed down, they are adjusting back to having dine-in open once again and making sure staff and customers are keeping safe and healthy.

“We did open, we opened indoor dining on Monday. When I woke up Monday morning, I had so much anxiety, thinking-feeling like there would be people lined up around the block. But it wasn’t like that, I think still people are being very cautious”