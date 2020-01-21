Local Organizations Receives $9,000 Grant
Posted On January 21, 2020
301 Views0
A local organization has received a grant.
Love in the Name of Christ received $9,000.00 from Chemical Bank.
The grant awarded will support the Higher Ground Family Learning Center, which assists local residents through educational opportunities to improve economic stability, mastery of life skills and build faith in themselves and the community in which they reside.
Classes include parenting, life skills, healthy eating, stress management, crafting and more!