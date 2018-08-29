Local Officials Meet With Consumers Energy for Update on Power

Local Officials met at the Consumers Energy Service Center in Cadillac to discuss the extensive storm damage in Northern Michigan.

Officials say the most significant storm damage is along the M-55 corridor and south to the county line.

Michigan is apart of a Great Lakes Mutual Assistance Program where other states send available crews to assist in restoration efforts.

More than 200 crews from 4 states including Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee are descending on Northern Michigan to lend a helping hand.

According to Consumers Energy VP John Broschak, safety is the number one priority, focusing on securing wires and restoration.

Mayor Carla Filkins is reminding people to be a good neighbor and to check on the people around you to see if they’re ok or need help.

The Wexford County Emergency Coordinator, Sarah Benson, says you can report property damage to emergency management via email, telephone, and through their webform — which can be found on the wexford emergency management Facebook page.

Benson states that she people should refrain from ‘disaster tourism’ at this time.

1 injury has been confirmed in Wexford county after a tree fell onto a car.