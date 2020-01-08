Local Officer Saves Life
Posted On January 8, 2020
38 Views0
A story that may brighten up your day, a local trooper working in Emmet County, saved a mans life
Trooper Ryan Zamarron, arrived at the scene to D & W Fresh Market in Petoskey to find a man unresponsive.
The 40-year-old man from Charlevoix is now in stable condition thanks to Zamarron WHO performing CPR and GAVE the man an AED until EMS arrived.
Once getting a pulse the man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
He is now reportedly in stable condition.