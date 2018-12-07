Local Law Enforcement Joins in 3rd Annual Shop With a Cop

Cadillac Police and State Troopers joined in the 3rd Annual Shop with a cop.

Tuesday, 6 area kids were paired with an Officer to go on a Christmas shopping spree.

This annual event gives these kids the opportunity to interact with law enforcement in a positive way.

Cadillac Police hosted the event with help from local vendors.

Meijer donated $2,000, Disabled American Veterans and VFW provided the gift wrapping, Cadillac Jaycees brought cold weather clothes and Chartwells fed everyone after the event.

The local police officers donated their time to help bring some Christmas spirit back to their families.